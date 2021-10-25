Fifty years ago...

ARCHITECTS are to be invited to prepare a scheme for improvements to Henley town hall at an estimated cost of £10,000. A meeting of the borough council on Tuesday recommended that the scheme should have catering and bar facilities, a room for the town sergeant, larger toilets on all floors and a lift as well as having regard for the needs of disabled persons.

There will be no public Remembrance Sunday service in Henley this year, it was announced on Tuesday. The Mayor, Councillor Tony Lane, will lay the town’s wreath at the foot of the memorial tablets at the town hall. He explained that the decision had been taken because of a decrease in the number of people attending the service in recent years.

It was standing room only at Henley town hall on Friday for a record attendance at the Chiltern Society’s rights of way group’s

half-yearly meeting. It was revealed that 90 per cent of the Chilterns paths were now clear and that the remainder would be cleared over the winter.