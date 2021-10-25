A hundred years ago...

AT the end of a football match at the Dean on Saturday, a ceremony took place in the presence of the large crowd when the honorary testimonial of the Royal Humane Society was handed to Mr Albert F Challis in recognition of his gallant conduct. In August he saved a boy named Arthur Murcott from drowning in the weir pool at Hambleden.

At a meeting of Henley Rural District Council, the chairman said Dr Hill had investigated a complaint about a smell coming from the drinking water at Nettlebed School. Dr Hill said he had come to the conclusion that the problem was caused by the water tank not having been cleaned out for eight or 10 years and that it should be cleaned out at once.

The Lord Bishop of Oxford will be the preacher at the parish church at evensong on Sunday next. With the exception of the confirmation held last spring, this will be his lordship’s first official visit to Henley.