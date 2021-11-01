Ten years ago...

House fire tackled in Watlington
FIRE crews were called to the High Street in ... [more]
Monday, 01 November 2021
A WOMAN from Kidmore End was hit with tear gas as police clashed with protesters during anti-austerity demonstrations in Greece. Sue Remenyi walked into an invisible gas cloud as she made her way back to her hotel in Athens, where she was running a conference. Mrs Remenyi, 54, said: “You can’t see it as it just hangs in the air. When it hits you feel a stinging in your throat and face and your eyes start streaming.”
The chairman of the Henley Partnership has clashed with town councillors after only four months in the role. A row has broken out about how to reduce the number of heavy goods vehicles in the town. Pete Smith sent a paper to councillors on the subject but it drew criticism that led to the fallout.
A violinist from Henley has broken a world record by playing at the top of a mountain in Nepal. But Hugh Midford won’t be officially credited with giving the highest altitude concert on land because it wasn’t witnessed by at least 10 people.
01 November 2021
