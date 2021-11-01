Twenty five years ago...

FOREIGN pupils and their teachers could be beamed directly into schools in the Henley area via the internet. Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine, launched a £50,000 appeal for the project at Wednesday’s Focus on Henley Exhibition. The link will mean that classes and teachers at different locations can meet up on screen and work together, as if they were in the same room.

Gale force winds ripped through the Henley area on Monday night, leaving motorists struggling to cope. A tree toppled on to a bus in Wargrave Road and roads in Nettlebed and Sonning Common were blocked. Electricity power lines were down for several hours in Upper Bolney Road, Shiplake, and parts of Goring.

An eight-year-old girl has suffered terrible distress after being plagued by junk mail asking her to make a will and take out life insurance. Victoria Lyddon, of Vicarage Road, Henley, thought she was terminally ill when she opened a letter from Sun Life saying: “Who will look after your family if you die?”