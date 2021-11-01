Fifty years ago...

HIGH Court action is to follow the decision by the Secretary of State for the Environment to refuse planning permission for the redevelopment of the Northfield End Garage in Henley, according to a report of Oxfordshire County Council’s planning committee. The report says legal action has been commenced by the landowners.

Although they pleaded that they had exercised all due diligence and relied upon a warranty given by the supplying firm, the proprietors of a Henley supermarket were fined for their part in selling a mouldy chocolate cake to a woman last July. Platts Stores, of Greys Road, was fined £5 and ordered to pay £5 towards an advocate’s fee.

When the Rev B Railton Bax, minister of Henley’s congregational church, lent some chairs from his hall to the Lady Fair Fashion show, he discovered that he’d lent a few too many. To recover the ones he needed, he walked along to the Mike Spence showrooms, where the show was being held, just in time to walk the very last model, wearing a full bridal dress and train, down a different sort of aisle than that he is used to.