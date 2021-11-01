A hundred years ago...

YESTERDAY afternoon at the Catherine Wheel Hotel, in the presence of a fair company, Sir Anker Simmons, of Messrs Simmons & Sons, Henley, Reading and Basingstoke, offered for sale the well-known riverside field known as Mill Meadow. Eventually it was knocked down at £2,650 to Mr Joseph G Mears, of Richmond. The area is more than eight acres and has a river frontage of 1,500ft.

On Saturday night a chimney fire occurred at the residence of Mr Horne in Adwell Square, Henley. So furious was the conflagration that it was deemed expedient to summon the fire brigade for the protection of surrounding property. The brigade promptly responded to the call and within a short time were able to report all safe.

Mr W Good, baker and confectioner, of Duke Street, Henley, was awarded a bronze medal in a Hovis bread competition, class A, held at Newbury last week. There was a large entry from a wide area and Mr Good is to be congratulated on his success.