A WOMAN has accused a council of holding her dog to ransom for three days. Helen Payne’s Jack Russell JD was picked up by a dog warden on Friday just two doors away from her home in Crisp Road, Henley. Despite being micro-chipped, JD was not scanned straight away and was taken to a boarding kennel. Mrs Payne received a call the next morning but was not allowed to collect the dog until two days later due to the district council’s out-of-hours policy. She was only told where her pet was after she paid a £185 bill.

The Olympic torch will visit Henley and be carried on a rowing boat as part of a nationwide tour next year. The town has been included in an 8,000-mile (12,874km) relay around Britain to mark the Games being held in London. Residents are expected to line the streets to celebrate the arrival of the torch on July 10.

A Henley woman was shot at with a BB gun while driving her car. The 27-year-old, who asked not to be named, was attacked as she drove along Shiplake Row, Binfield Heath. She said she heard something hit the open window of her Vauxhall Corsa and later found a BB gun pellet in her cardigan pocket.