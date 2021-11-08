NEW figures have revealed the air quality in Henley is continuing to deteriorate. Nitrogen dioxide samples taken in Duke Street show summertime levels repeatedly broke the national annual average. The figures were even worse than those of last year, when the town found itself high among the country’s smog blackspots.

Wheelie bins will not be introduced in Henley after town councillors agreed that they make the streets look messy. Tony Lane, speaking at the council’s planning meeting on Tuesday. said: “I have seen the bins in Caversham and they are very unattractive.” He also warned that taxpayers would end up paying for the bins.

A tree caught fire and a car plunged into the moat during a fireworks display at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, on Tuesday evening. Henley firefighters were called to the scene at 7.30pm when a misdirected firework set the top of the tree alight. While they were dousing the flames, an elderly driver misjudged the exit and drove into 2ft of silted water.