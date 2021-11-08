A CROWDED meeting at Henley town hall on Monday voted overwhelmingly against the plastic milk bottles in which half the town has been receiving its milk from Clifford’s Dairies since May. The meeting was chaired by Lady Brunner and more than 300 people attended. A resolution was passed which said: “For environmental reasons, the use of non-returnable plastic milk bottles is totally unacceptable and urges Mr Clifford to stop using them.”

Derek Waring, who plays Det Insp Goss in Z-Cars, signed an autograph for Ella Poulton, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, as he opened the Shelter autumn fair at the town hall on Saturday. The proceeds topped last year’s figure of £420.

The Henley joint conservation area sub-committee of the county council’s planning committee reports that for some time now members have been concerned at “the detriment to the visual amenities of Henley town centre from the excessive display of window sticker advertisements on certain premises” and want the practice curtailed.