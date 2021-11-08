Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

ON Tuesday, at about midday, one of the most alarming accidents imaginable took place at the foot of White Hill. It appears that a large motor lorry, laden with miscellaneous groceries, was proceeding to Oxford. Everything went well until the descent of White Hill was commenced, when the brakes failed to act. The fast- running vehicle struck the side of a footpath and evidently turned over.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s estates and general purposes committee, Alderman Pither moved the clause relating to stone throwers at the recreation ground and said he was sorry to have to refer to this matter again but the culprits had become an absolute nuisance. The committee had given instructions to the police and by their action they hoped a stop would be put to the practice.

The induction of the Rev Ronald Hartley, who has accepted living in Harpsden in succession to the Rev C E de Coetlogon, took place on Wednesday afternoon when, despite the very unpropitious weather, the church was practically full.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33