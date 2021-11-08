ON Tuesday, at about midday, one of the most alarming accidents imaginable took place at the foot of White Hill. It appears that a large motor lorry, laden with miscellaneous groceries, was proceeding to Oxford. Everything went well until the descent of White Hill was commenced, when the brakes failed to act. The fast- running vehicle struck the side of a footpath and evidently turned over.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s estates and general purposes committee, Alderman Pither moved the clause relating to stone throwers at the recreation ground and said he was sorry to have to refer to this matter again but the culprits had become an absolute nuisance. The committee had given instructions to the police and by their action they hoped a stop would be put to the practice.

The induction of the Rev Ronald Hartley, who has accepted living in Harpsden in succession to the Rev C E de Coetlogon, took place on Wednesday afternoon when, despite the very unpropitious weather, the church was practically full.