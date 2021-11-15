Ten years ago...

THE Sue Ryder Care hospice at Nettlebed is planning to relocate to the new Townlands Hospital site in Henley. The charity is in talks with the Oxfordshire NHS Primary Care Trust to use the facilities to be built in the grounds of Townlands. It would mark the end of 32 years of Sue Ryder ownership of Joyce Grove, which was the home of the James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Thousands of people paid their respects to fallen servicemen by attending services of remembrance on Sunday. They paid tribute to the dead of two world wars and those who have lost their lives in modern conflicts, including Iraq and Afghanistan. In Henley, the market place was packed with hundreds of people for the traditional service and two-minute silence.

A youth and community centre had its grand opening following a million-pound redevelopment. Hundreds of people turned up for the ceremony at the d:two centre in Market Place, which is home to Henley Baptist Church, Nomad and the Rainbow Children’s Centre. The £1,327,000 redevelopment was completed in four phases to create a multi-purpose, 24/7 base for the community.