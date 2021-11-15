Twenty five years ago...

WORKERS excavating a cable trench in Station Road and Reading Road, Henley, found their way blocked by a furious shop owner. Keith Pepperell, who runs The Attic in Station Road, refused to move his car from its parking space outside his shop. He said he was making a stand because he had not been notified in advance about the work, which had badly affected trade.

A year after Henley town centre erupted into violence, police and youth workers are claiming to have come up with a “peace” package. They believe measures implemented after the Market Place clashes — dubbed the “night of shame” — have made the streets of Henley a safer place. These include the introduction of an outreach worker and education on drink and drugs.

A pensioner had to be reprimanded by the police in Falaise Square, Henley, after beeping his horn during Sunday’s two-minute silence. The driver interrupted the annual Remembrance Sunday service, which took place on the steps of the town hall. He told police he was in a hurry and wanted to get people out of the way.