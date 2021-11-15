Fifty years ago...

A HOARD of silver Anglo-Saxon coins, described as the largest found in England since records began, was officially declared treasure t by a coroner’s jury at Henley town hall on Monday. The jury’s verdict could bring the two men who found the coins anything up to £8,000. The coins — 175 of them in all — were found in Grove Wood, Aston Rowant, on land belonging to Col Clerke-Brown.

The Henley Royal Regatta stewards’ floating steel barge, a well-known landmark on the Henley Reach, was lifted out of the river last week for the first time since it was commissioned more than 10 years ago. The barge weighs 28 tons and Hobbs & Sons organised the lifting ashore. The 70-ton mobile unit was imported from America at a cost of £106,000.

Viscount William Herbert Hambleden, of Manor House, Hambleden, pleaded guilty by letter at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to travelling at 70mph in a 30mph speed limit. His licence was endorsed and he was fined £32.50 — the largest fine imposed for several years by the Henley bench for a speeding offence.