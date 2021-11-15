A hundred years ago...

THE annual meeting of the town council for the purpose of electing a mayor of the borough for the ensuing year took place at noon on Wednesday. Councillor W A Hobbs was proposed to be re-elected as mayor. It was said that he had carried out his duties during the past three years with ability and dignity and he should be in the chair when the foundation stone of the Memorial Cottage Hospital was laid, which is expected to take place during the ensuing year.

The high esteem in which Alderman Sir Anker Simmons KBE is held by his colleagues on the town council was shown on Wednesday evening, when they presented him with the Freedom of the Borough, an honour which had previously only been conferred on three other persons — Viscount Hambleden, the late Alderman Clements and Sir Frank Crisp.

It will prove most welcome news to those of our readers who are in the habit of attending the theatre and other places of amusement at Reading to know that on Wednesday and Saturday evenings a motor train leaves Reading at 11.05pm, arriving at Henley at 11.30pm. By this train there is no change at Twyford.