Ten years ago...

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
A DRIVER had a lucky escape when his car was smashed into by a train on Shiplake level crossing. The Volkswagen Polo was shunted about 20 yards along the track before the train travelling from Henley to Twyford was brought to a halt. The 58-year-old driver, from Abingdon, had to be cut free from his mangled vehicle before being taken to hospital with only a broken arm.
The development of Henley over the next 15 years has been mapped out by council bosses. A planning blueprint identifies six sites for the construction of new homes. Four of them would be greenfield developments. The development of playing fields at Gillotts School could help to fund a much-needed rebuild.
A cocktail bar in Henley could be transformed to offer rooms to let. A planning application for
Ko-Ko in Bell Street outlines the proposed reorganisation of the trading areas, toilets, kitchen and bedrooms. Brakspear, which owns the bar, has submitted the plans, saying it wants to attract more customers.
