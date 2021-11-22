Twenty five years ago...

SHOPPERS in Henley will receive an early Christmas present this year with free parking periods being introduced. The initiative has been hailed by businesses as a step in the right direction, which will boost trade and encourage visitors. But some shop owners believe it doesn’t go far enough and think free parking should be introduced on Saturdays.

Power lines came down and traffic backed up as people struggled to cope with the sudden arrival of winter on Tuesday. All around the area, people woke up to find their cars and many roads covered in snow. Snow fell throughout the morning on the hills around Henley and drivers found the going increasingly difficult in rural areas.

Exorbitant running costs could dent Henley’s chances of getting spy cameras, a senior police officer warned this week. The note of caution sounded by area commander Tom Morrison came in the same week that Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine announced his support for CCTV in Henley.