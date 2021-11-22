Fifty years ago...

AT 11am on Sunday the Mayor of Henley, Councillor Tony Lane, laid a wreath beside the memorial tablets at the town hall in a much-shortened ceremony which was not attended by any members of the local clergy. A few council officials were present, plus a number of British Legion members. There were very few onlookers. Both the memorial tablets, as well as a plaque commemorating their emplacement, had been defaced with the words “Congo King of Henley” on the marble near the list of the dead.

For the first time in the history of Henley Grammar School, girls were allowed to wear slacks this week. For them it means an end to knocking knees and shivering shins as they wait for school buses on cold winter mornings.

The actor Robert Morley spoke to Henley Rotary Club last week and at the end of his talk castigated the Rotarians for taking little interest in the theatre or the arts.