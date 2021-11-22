Monday, 22 November 2021

A hundred years ago...

FOR the third successive year, Armistice Day was observed in Henley in a manner similar to its observance in other parts of the Empire. The heart of the celebration is the two-minute silence when all the complex wheels of national life are brought to a sudden stop and “the silent living greet the living dead”. The tolling of the parish church bell at 11am was the reminder the moment had arrived.

The great event of Armistice Day in Henley was the unveiling of the memorial to the fallen members of the Congregational Church, which was attended by members of the British Legion under the command of Captain A R Brakspear. The congregation, which numbered 800, packed the church, so much so that the vestry and entrance lobby were filled.

Shortly before 10am on Thursday the fire brigade received a call to a fire at a cottage at the top of Greys Hill. There was a prompt turnout but just as members of the brigade were about to make a start, the news came that the fire had been extinguished. It appears that some clothes were airing in front of the fire when the clothes horse toppled over.

