A hundred years ago...

A LITTLE while ago, Mr G A Plomer, who acted as chairman of the children’s fete competition, suggested that it would be good if a social could be arranged so that the members of the Co-operative Society in Henley might get to know each other better. The idea was warmly taken up and about 160 attended a well-organised gathering on Wednesday evening. The programme consisted of whist, dancing and parlour games and was thoroughly enjoyed by all present.

A very dense fog settled over Henley and the surrounding neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, making vehicular traffic very unsafe. A motor car belonging to Major Riches, of Bix, was proceeding along Fair Mile near Northfield End, when it ran into a ditch, smashing one of the wheels. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The inaugural meeting of the Oxfordshire Ladies’ Golf Club was held recently at Joyce Grove, Nettlebed, by kind invitation of Mrs Fleming. Huntercombe will be the county club and lady members of clubs in Oxfordshire are invited to join.