Fifty years ago...

MORE than 1,100 tenants of houses owned by Henley Rural District Council will be affected by an average rent increase of 50p per week from April 3, 1972, it was stated at the meeting of the Reading District Council on Wednesday. But it is also intended to introduce a rent rebate scheme on the lines set out in the Housing Finance Bill, of which all tenants will receive notice in due course.

The abolition of the 11-plus system in Henley six years ago seems to have had its effect, according to a report given by David Henschel, headmaster of Henley Grammar School, at the school’s speech day on Friday. This was O-level year for the first batch of children who came to the grammar school by means of the 13+ assessment system.

Traders in Henley and district have been warned by the police to keep a lookout for forged £5 notes, a number of which have already been passed in the area. The notes all bear the serial number 09C 884043 and, at first glance, appear to be genuine but the reverse is of very poor quality.