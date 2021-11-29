Twenty five years ago...

SCHOOLCHILDREN in Henley have lost months of classwork after thieves stole computer equipment. The break-in at Trinity School in Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening is the latest in a spate of burglaries at schools in the area. The thieves stole a computer and printer and disks containing work by reception classes.

Business tycoon Gerald Ratner is spearheading a multi-million pound project to open an exclusive health club in Henley. He is bidding to create one of the largest gymnasiums in the south of England at the former SRA building in Newtown Road. The Workshop Health and Fitness club would also include beauty and treatment rooms.

Police fear Henley town centre residents face sleepless nights following a decision by councillors to allow Stallones Nightclub to stay open until 3am. South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing committee has agreed to let the town’s only nightclub stay open one hour later on Friday and Saturday nights.