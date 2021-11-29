Ten years ago...

HENLEY’S lapdancing club has been closed down for good. Diamonds and Pearls in Greys Road car park had its licence revoked in April after police revealed that 106 crimes were reported at the premises in two years. The club was allowed to remain open after lodging an appeal but this has now been withdrawn. Owners Leno Borg and Andy Mags have walked away from the business and a new owner has taken over the premises.

More than a dozen schools in and around Henley were closed on Wednesday as teachers joined a nationwide strike by public sector workers. Headteachers felt they had no choice but to tell pupils to stay at home as they feared staff shortages could breach health and safety rules. Gillotts School and Trinity primary in Henley were both shut after issuing advance warnings.

Charges for holding farmers’ markets in Henley have been increased by five per cent after traders warned they could go elsewhere. The town council makes a loss on the markets, which are held monthly on a Thursday and quarterly on a Sunday in Market Place. Last month, the town and community committee recommended a 45 per cent rise.