Ten years ago...

CAMPAIGNERS say they are disappointed at plans to go ahead with cuts to public libraries. Oxfordshire County Council has announced that it intends to withdraw half of the staff funding from 16 of its 43 libraries, including those in Sonning Common, Woodcote, Goring, Benson and Watlington, following four months of public consultation. This is better than the previous proposal to cut two-thirds of the funding but library supporters claim it is still unfair on those in rural areas.

Henley could be dropped from the name of its parliamentary constituency. The suggestion has been made by South Oxfordshire District Council following a proposal by the Boundary Commission that the constituency is made bigger. The district council says the current name represents only a small part of the electorate.

Health expert Angie Best is confined to a wheelchair after shattering her leg and shin while competing in a fitness contest. The Henley Standard columnist was swinging arm-to-arm along monkey bars when she missed the final rung and fell 3ft to the ground.