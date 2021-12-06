Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

AN 81-year-old Henley woman is suffering from severe shock after being bundled into a cupboard by a burglar. The pensioner, who lives in Phyllis Court Drive, was left bruised on both arms after surprising the intruder on Monday. He had forced open a window at the back of the ground floor flat, then trapped the woman in the cupboard for five minutes until she struggled and made her escape.

Henley has produced yet another champion with an impeccable pedigree in the shape of Anneby Smartypants. “Smarty”, to those who know him, is a grand champion blue point Persian, who recently picked up three top awards at the Supreme Cat Show.

One of Henley’s picturesque pubs, the Old White Hart in Hart Street, closed this week. Brakspear, which had leased the former coaching inn to Whitbread, has decided to cease trading because business is bad.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33