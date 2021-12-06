Fifty years ago...

THE subject of plastic milk bottles made an appearance at the fourth town forum held at the town hall on Wednesday evening when a panel of members of the borough council and officials and members of Oxfordshire County Council representing Henley answered questioned posed by a fair-sized audience. Edward Farrow, chairman of the public health committee, again made it clear that his council had no power to ban the use of plastic milk bottles, provided they were hygienic.

The Valley Road School parents’ association has been in existence for a year now and so far has concentrated on getting parents involved and interested. Recently, however, the association decided to raise funds for a minibus for the school and has set itself a target date of this time next year.

The winner of the balloon race competition held at the Henley Swimming Pool Association carnival on August 30 at Regatta Meadows was H I Green, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, whose balloon was returned from Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex.