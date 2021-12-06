A hundred years ago...

ON Thursday, the first distribution of soup to the children of the unemployed took place at the coach house adjoining the police station. Supt Wastie, his wife, Sgt King and members of the station staff, are taking a keen interest in this work of love. The appetising meal of delicious soup and bread was given to about 50 children who seemed to greatly enjoy it.

Several complaints have been received in respect of the abuse of the town hall during evening entertainments by some of the audience. Unless this abuse ceases, the town council’s estates and general purposes committee will be forced to reconsider the letting of the town hall for certain purposes.

A case of surface water entering the sewers has been discovered at 31 Harpsden Road, Henley. Notice to abate has been served. The yard drain at the institute has been blocked for some time. On opening up the ground, a portion of the drain was found to have sagged. A surveyor has built a small chamber so that this will be readily accessible in future.