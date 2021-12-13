Twenty five years ago...

A THIEF crawled along the floor of a 94-year-old Nettlebed woman’s lounge as she sat alone watching television. The shocked pensioner watched horrified as the thief stole £100 from her purse. He is believed to have got in through an unlocked door and searched the house before joining three other men outside on Tuesday evening. Minutes earlier, the thieves left empty-handed after breaking into the unoccupied house next door.

Inspector Ali Dizaei is leaving Henley to take on a problem-solving role at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters. The promotion, which is likely to take effect from January 6, follows a lengthy wait for a chief inspector’s posting. Insp Dizaei is joining the territorial policing team at Kidlington.

Olympic champion Steve Redgrave has been elected a steward of the Henley Royal Regatta. The appointment, which is unusual for an individual still competing, was not the only honour bestowed on Redgrave and his partner Matthew Pinsent, at the regatta’s annual meeting on Wednesday. They were each presented with silver goblets to mark their achievements.