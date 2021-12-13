Fifty years ago...

POLICE officers in New Street, Henley watched the manoeuvres of a motor cruiser as it headed downstream and soon became convinced that whoever was handling it had little experience of navigation. The cruiser returned upstream, hit a landing stage near Red Lion Lawn, drew away and went up to Rod Eyot where, under full power, it hit the bank twice. It came back to the end of Station Road and collided with a cruiser moored there.

Pamela Parsons, of Chiltern Close, Henley, who recently advertised basset puppies for sale in the Henley Standard, is now exporting the last four of a litter of seven to Düsseldorf. This follows their purchase by Andrea Gebhart, wife of a West German film producer, who is flying to this country to accompany the four eight-week-old puppies back to Germany.

A Ravenscroft decanter jug of circa 1685 sold at Sotheby’s on Monday for £900. This example of Ravenscroft, which at one time had glassworks in the Bell Street area of Henley, had appeared twice before at Sotheby’s. It realised £60 in 1947 and later, from the collection of Sir Hugh Dawson, made £150.