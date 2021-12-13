A hundred years ago...

LAST year, it will be remembered, the Christmas market and sale were revived. The success then attained encouraged the organisers to repeat the experiment this year with the addition of classes for dead poultry, so it is again a genuine pleasure to offer all concerned a word of congratulation upon their achievement. Not only was it a good show but the quality of the exhibits was equal to any show in the district.

Good progress has been made with the soup kitchen for the children of the unemployed. The youngsters, who evidently enjoy the good fare provided, are now accommodated in a tent furnished with tables and stools. Subscriptions are coming in fairly well but if this good work is to continue much more money is needed.

In the course of his tour of Henley Division, Capt Reginald Terrell MP visited Watlington on Wednesday. The first meeting was held in the afternoon at the town hall under the auspices of the Primrose League when the members, about 350 in number, were invited to meet him.