Monday, 13 December 2021

Hidden Henley

MOST people will pass these gates in Greys Hill, Henley, without a second glance but they once adorned nothing less than our town hall.

According to a Henley Archaeological and Historical Group booklet by Jay Aston, the hall’s original entrance was designed to impress with its flight of six deep stone steps topped by a “pair of magnificent gilded wrought-iron gates” with central scroll patterns and decorations at the outer rungs reminiscent of Roman centurions’ spears.

The architect was Henry Hare and to begin with the gates also had a stone crest with the initial “H” and a crown and were surmounted
by a gas lamp. They were later donated to Holy Trinity Church.

