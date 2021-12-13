Hidden Henley

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
MOST people will pass these gates in Greys Hill, Henley, without a second glance but they once adorned nothing less than our town hall.
According to a Henley Archaeological and Historical Group booklet by Jay Aston, the hall’s original entrance was designed to impress with its flight of six deep stone steps topped by a “pair of magnificent gilded wrought-iron gates” with central scroll patterns and decorations at the outer rungs reminiscent of Roman centurions’ spears.
The architect was Henry Hare and to begin with the gates also had a stone crest with the initial “H” and a crown and were surmounted
by a gas lamp. They were later donated to Holy Trinity Church.
13 December 2021
