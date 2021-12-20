Ten years ago...

A TEENAGE boy was arrested after he “lost control” at school. It is alleged the 14-year-old kicked three doors off their hinges, smashed windows with a bin and kicked over two water coolers. Teachers shut their classroom doors with other pupils inside during the incident in the maths block at Gillotts School in Henley on Thursday last week. A school letter sent to parents described the incident as “frightening”.

Henley’s “living” advent calendar is set to be copied by other towns. The 24 daily song, dance and musical performances throughout December have caught the eyes of neighbouring communities. Organiser Julie Perigo, who herself brought the idea to Henley from Stockholm, said: “We still think Henley will do it best.”

The number of crimes caught on CCTV in Henley has fallen. A total of 172 incidents were captured by the 20 cameras between July and September compared with 206 in the previous three months. However, the number of antisocial behaviour rose from four in the last quarter to 17.