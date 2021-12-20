Twenty five years ago...

THIEVES have blighted the Christmas celebrations of a Henley family. More than £60 was raised by customers in the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, to buy four-year-old cerebral palsy sufferer George Thatcher a special bike. But two thieves snatched the jar containing the cash from the bar. George’s father Guy, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, said: “I can’t believe anyone could do something like this.”

A widow visiting her husband’s grave in Remenham churchyard found another grave had been dug over the top. The 77-year-old pensioner was widowed last January. On going to lay flowers on her husband’s grave on Tuesday, she was horrified by what she found. “At first I thought someone was trying to dig up his body,” she said.

Two Henley doctors will be retiring at the end of the year after a collective 50 years. But Dr Andrew Melhuish and his wife, Dr Margaret Mullins, will not be leaving medicine altogether. Dr Melhuish will continue his commitments with several local businesses while Dr Mullins will be on duty at eye clinics at the Royal Berkshire and Townlands hospitals.