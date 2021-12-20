Fifty years ago...

FLOODING in June cost Henley Royal Regatta £828 for remedial works and, as a result, there was a deficiency of £369 on its income and expenditure account. The accounts were presented to the annual meeting of regatta stewards in London on Wednesday when the report of the committee of management was considered. This recalled that on June 11 the river rose in flood, covering parts of the towpath and carrying away some of the course installations.

Maryanne Moss, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, is only nine years old but already she’s a dab hand with a painting brush. On Thursday last week, she heard that her skill had won her £10 and second prize in a national competition for the design of a toy token. Her design will be on display at the national toy exhibition in January.

While Mr and Mrs C Hughes were downstairs in their sitting room at Clisby Villas, Fair Mile, Henley, at about midnight on Wednesday, an electric blanket set fire to their bedroom. A passing motorist saw smoke pouring out of the bedroom window and raised the alarm.