A hundred years ago...

OUR readers will be delighted to hear that the building of our War Memorial Hospital is to be proceeded with at last. We say “at last” because we have noticed that the delay has caused a certain feeling of impatience abroad. But we are fully cognisant of the difficulties that the committee has had to contend with in carrying through so large a scheme.

Among the fine display at Christmas meat which will be made by Mr E Machin, of Bell Street, Henley will be the following prize winners: 1st prize, pen of five tegs under one year fed by Mr H H Hinton; 2nd prize of five tegs, ditto; 1st prize pen of five very fine sheep, ditto; 1st prize pen of three porkers fed by Lord Camoys; 2nd prize pen of three porkers fed by Mr R H Keene.

The Henley soup kitchen is to be opened daily and the menu is being varied by the substitution of puddings on one day in the week. That it is appreciated is shown by the fact that there is a daily attendance of 120. Subscriptions are coming in fairly well but more money is required.