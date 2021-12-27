Ten years ago...

A £350,000 appeal has reached the two-thirds mark in less than a year. The trustees of the Building Our Future appeal in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley are delighted. The appeal was launched in February when the centre was facing the threat of closure. The latest fillip was a charity ball co-organised by a teenage girl with cerebral palsy and attended by former Henley MP Boris Johnson, which raised almost £37,000.

Traders in Henley enjoyed a busy Christmas sales period despite the poor state of the economy. The Euro zone debt crisis did not deter shoppers or put people off celebrating and the unseasonably mild weather helped. Deep Clothing in Reading Road recorded its highest number of sales in a day on Saturday, December 17.

Twenty-four swimmers braved the chilly waters of the Thames in Henley on Boxing Day. It was the second year running that Douglas Heller had organised the swim but last year only five people took part, largely due to the snow and freezing temperatures. On Monday, it was much warmer as the hardy souls swam 70 metres from the Red Lion Hotel to Leander Club.