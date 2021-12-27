Fifty years ago...

FREDERICK Mansfield, landlord of the Carpenters Arms, near Henley Bridge, described allegations that his pub was “an Aladdin’s cave” of drugs as “a load of complete rubbish”. The allegations came after police searched the pub for a bomb and found drugs instead. After a phone call to police, customers were evacuated from the bar in Friday night. Police found no bomb but noticed a packet sticking up from behind a chair and inside was 17 small packets of pep pills plus a small amount of cannabis and LSD.

The garden of a house in Upton Close, Henley, was flooded after heavy rain on Sunday because of a blocked ditch. The occupants of the house, Mr and Mrs Derek Medus, said that water was within two inches of entering the house and that they had warned the borough council four times that this might happen, with no result.

After many years, the minor casualty service at the War Memorial Hospital came to an end on Sunday and all cases were transferred to the new £75,000 wing at Townlands Hospital. The building, built by Henley firm Walden, was started in 1970 and was recently handed over by the contractors.