A hundred years ago...

THE Postmaster General states that an automatic telephone exchange will be connected automatically without the intervention of a telephone operator. For this purpose, subscribers’ telephones have been fitted with a device for signalling the number required. When a subscriber desires to make a call, he will lift his receiver and signal the number by rotating the dial, which is affixed to the instrument.

Lord Desborough, presiding at a meeting of the Thames Conservancy on Monday, gave some significant particulars about the effect of the low rainfall this year on the volume of water in the river. Moving the adoption of a recommendation to construct a new lock at Goring at a cost of £14,700, he explained that the plans were designed to economise water to the fullest possible extent.

The headmaster of the Royal Grammar School has been pleased to add two days to the boys’ holidays at the kind request of Sir Anker Simmons, who is an old boy of the school, to celebrate the honour recently conferred upon him.