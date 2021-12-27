Hidden Henley

A CHRISTMAS gift is the subject of this old plaque at All Saints’ Church in Rotherfield Peppard.

It states that in 1640 John Clerke left in his will the interest on his £10 investment for the relief of the poor at Christmas.

The church booklet states that this and other charitable gifts have had additional grants added to them in more recent times and are now administered by the parochial church council.

The building dates back to the 12th century and was built on the site of a Saxon church.

The name Peppard derives from the family of Pipard, or perhaps Pypard, who held the manor at Wallingford. The Rotherfield part signifies cattle and field.