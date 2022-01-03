Review of the year part one: as we continued to live

A WOMAN who narrowly survived a horse riding accident is back in the saddle and planning a return to eventing in 2021.

Anna Tomson was crushed beneath her mare Berry when the pair were out hacking through College Wood, off Deadman’s Lane, near Goring Heath, in May.

Miss Tomson was in a coma in hospital for four weeks, during which she underwent several operations. She rode again for the first time in October.

HEADTEACHERS have expressed their frustration at the Government’s 11th hour decision to close schools and switch to remote learning.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday evening that all schools, colleges and universities would be shut for the majority of students until at least the February half-term as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

SIX elderly patients were issued warning letters after parking longer than 20 minutes at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley while getting their covid-19 vaccinations.

This was despite an agreement with the hospital that its “grace” period would be extended to an hour due to the vaccination programme taking place at the Bell and Hart Surgeries.

THREE residents have launched a campaign against plans to develop green land on the outskirts of Henley.

Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright want to prevent the upper field on Drawback Hill, which runs behind the houses in Blandy Road, and a neighbouring sports pitch at Gillotts School from being earmarked for up to 150 new homes in the town’s revised neighbourhood plan with Harpsden.

They say the land is a haven for rare wildlife and building on it would put needless pressure on surrounding roads, shops and public services.

GRAHAM BELL says he is nervous but excited about making his first appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

The Henley television presenter and former Olympic skier has just finished training for the 13th series of the reality show, which starts on Sunday.

Bell, 54, has never skated before, apart from “messing about” as a child.

A COUPLE had a lucky escape when a driver plunged into the River Thames just metres from where they were walking.

Richard and Niki Schäfer were walking their dog along the footpath in Thames Side, Henley, when a Ford pick-up clipped a lamp post behind them before going past and then smashing through some cast-iron bollards and veering into the river.

A MAN who broke his ankle on a walk wants to find the people who helped him to say thank-you.

Philip Stott was enjoying a stroll in Remenham last month when he slipped on a wet slope and twisted his right ankle so he was unable to walk.

He was helped by an older couple and their adult son and three other men who carried him back to his car so that his wife, Annie, could drive him to Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he had surgery.

A FAMILY bakery which closed after 65 years in Henley has been saved by another of the town’s traders.

David Rodger-Sharp, who owns the jewellery shops of the same name in Duke Street and Bell Street, says he bought Lawlors to keep the name alive.

The bakery at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, which closed on January 16, will re-open in the next few days.

A GIRL who hosts a weekly podcast interviewing adults about their jobs was thrilled to “meet” a television star.

Gwen Rose quizzed comedian Joe Lycett, whom she had watched presenting the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee, during an hour-long virtual chat for her show, Gwen Gets To Work.

The seven-year-old, who lives in Caversham, has recorded more than 30 episodes, which are released on most Mondays.

HOBBS of Henley has sold one of its two boatyards on the River Thames to a private collector.

The 0.5-hectare site off Wargrave Road, Henley, is now owned by businessman and vintage boating enthusiast Adam Toop.

Mr Toop, 55, who is

co-chairman of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which takes place on Fawley Meadows every summer, plans to keep almost 40 restored vintage Thames craft in the main building.

THE new manager of the Kenton Theatre in Henley says the venue is his home away from home.

Simon Spearing, 47, started in the role this week following a four-month recruitment process by the trustees of the New Street venue, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenton has been without a manager since March last year when the previous manager, Max Lewendel, left after just eight months.

THE mother of a boy with special educational needs has praised his teachers for helping him to continue learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Roman Wiltshire has several conditions which affect his reading, writing, concentration and social skills after being born more than 10 weeks premature and weighing just 1lb.

The nine-year-old, of Greys Hill, Henley, was overlooked at his old primary school on the south coast but finally got the help he needed when he moved to Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road a year ago.

AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a record of him being reported for an alleged hate crime.

Douglas Kedge, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, says it is “insane” that he should be made to feel guilty when he is innocent.

The 85-year-old was reported to the police by a woman in Northumberland whom he wrote to as he disagreed with a letter she wrote to the Times.

Mr Kedge, a former chairman of Sonning Common Parish Council, called the case “absolute nonsense”.

AMBER KRIEFMAN got on the ice for the first time in almost a year.

But this wasn’t a proper rink that the nine-year-old skater is used to but a temporary one caused by frozen floodwater.

The recent heavy rain flooded Lion Meadow in Henley, which is used by Henley Royal Regatta, and then the water turned to solid ice when temperatures plummeted last week.

Amber, from Peppard Common, would normally practice up to three times a week at Slough Ice Arena but the rink has been closed since the first coronavirus lockdown in March.

A CAMPAIGN to stop heavy goods vehicles using Henley as a “rat run” has been criticised by a town councillor.

Ian Clark, an experienced HGV driver, said lorries had been passing through the town for decades without causing any problems. He said that the campaign launched by Bell Street resident Amanda Chumas for a 7.5-tonne weight limit to restrict HGVs was only getting off the ground due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Clark, a Conservative, told the town council’s transport strategy group: “I might suggest to Mrs Chumas that if she doesn’t like it, move out of Henley. She has been there nine years and kicks up one year when we are in covid.”

AN environmental campaigner was shocked by the amount of rubbish she found in the River Thames in Henley.

Lynne Lambourne decided to investigate the condition of the river following the recent floods.

Ms Lambourne, 46, from Peppard, visited Henley with her daughters, Grace, 15, and Kate, 12, and spent two hours on the river bank from the Angel on the Bridge pub to Hobbs of Henley.

They found waste including plastic bottles, food wrappers, oil cans, Styrofoam blocks and cigarette ends, which she logged using an online tracker.

A WOMAN is still suffering complications from coronavirus almost a year after catching the disease.

Laura Howard developed a mild fever in April, a few weeks after the first national lockdown was imposed, then experienced worsening fatigue in the weeks that followed despite the acute infection clearing up.

She was eventually diagnosed with post covid-19 syndrome, also known as “long covid”, and can still only walk about 300 steps at once before needing to use a mobility scooter or talk on the telephone for about 10 minutes before needing a break.

VOLUNTEERS are being recruited to help clean up Henley. The Henley Wombles will involve residents picking up litter in areas around their own homes once a month.

Rowers and coaches at Leander Club will look after the river towpath and also check that the Thames is clear of unwanted waste.

The “Wombles” initiative, which was started by Keep Britain Tidy, is supported by Henley Town Council and is being championed by town councillors Will Hamilton and David Eggleton.

A GIRL who designed a greetings card featuring her favourite cat has seen sales take off.

Winter Cullen, nine, was diagnosed with autism three years ago and has found the coronavirus pandemic hard to deal with but her creativity has helped to pull her through.

She lives in Crays Pond with her father Brian, 34, who is also autistic, and mother Sarah, an artist.

Mrs Cullen has an online business selling pet and baby portraits as well as cards. Winter had always wanted to have an item of her own on sale so her mother arranged it as a birthday treat.

A LITTLE girl from Henley who was being treated for a rare and aggressive form of cancer has died.

Supporters had pledged more than £217,000 to try to save three-year-old Elara Foxley, whose stage 4 neuroblastoma returned last month despite apparently successful treatment.

The money would have paid for a form of immunotherapy which is being pioneered overseas but it turned out that she was too ill for this to work.

Instead, doctors at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford kept her comfortable until she passed away in her mother Nicky’s lap.

A HENLEY landlord has been ordered to pay more than £16,000 for allowing fats from his pub’s kitchen to leak into a sewer.

Mark Dunlop, who runs the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side, was prosecuted after Thames Water tried repeatedly to contact him about leaks.

Dunlop, 59, from Knowl Hill, had pleaded guilty on behalf of his company, the Angel (Henley) Ltd, to one count of releasing matter likely to interfere with the free flow of a public sewer in February last year.

ARTWORKS tell the stories of those who made them and of those who bought and loved them, according to Sally Hunter.

The gallery owner has been taking a trip down memory lane as she ponders the imminent sale of the contents of Badgemore Grange in Henley, where she lived with her late husband Ian Posgate.

She is downsizing to a London flat after more than 30 years and selling the large collection of artworks gathered by the couple.

PLANS to build a new headquarters for two Henley sports clubs by selling their existing premises for housing have been put on hold because they aren’t financially viable.

The town council, which owns AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club’s base off Reading Road, has been discussing the multi-million pound scheme for almost a decade but has now said it would create a “significant deficit” in its budget.

A COUPLE from Henley who met a week before the first coronavirus lockdown have become engaged — exactly a year later.

Clive Lawrence and Amelia Wright decided to isolate together after meeting at a live music event in the Three Tuns pub in Market Place.

And on Monday last week he surprised her by asking her to marry him after luring her to Marsh Lock, one of her favourite places.

A GIRL walked 125 miles in 31 days to raise money for a wildlife charity. Rosie Mills, nine, also picked up litter as she walked along the streets and in woods near her home in Nettlebed.

She began on March 1 and finished on Wednesday after completing an average of more than three miles a day.

THE owners of wedding venues are frustrated following confusion over the coronavirus roadmap.

Many thought they would be able to host ceremonies from April 12 but it has now been confirmed this cannot happen until May 17 when all indoor hospitality businesses can re-open.

Only places of worship and public buildings can open for weddings until then. All limits on social contact are then expected to be removed on June 21.

This means many couples are now cancelling or rearranging the dates for their big day.

PLANS to turn the former Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed into flats have been approved more than six years after they were drawn up.

The charity, which closed its inpatient unit at Joyce Grove in March last year, applied for permission for the conversion in February 2015. Now South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has given consent as long as a footpath running along the northern edge of the site remains open to the public.

AN actress recovering from breast cancer has gone litter-picking almost every day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathy Burke says that she sometimes finds so much rubbish that she is out for hours and can hardly move the bags for the weight.

She decided to help the environment after going for daily walks with her family around their home in Upper Bolney Road, Harpsden, and being shocked at the amount of waste they came across.

SLOW worms living on a field in Henley may be relocated to make way for new homes. The town council, which owns a grass verge that would serve as the entrance to a proposed development off Fair Mile, has agreed in principle to move the creatures to a new home under a deal with developer Thames Properties.

If the company is given the go-ahead to build 52 houses and 20 flats on the 4.6-hectare field, the council could sell the verge, or “ransom strip”.

BUSINESSES in Henley are celebrating a partial return to normal after the third national coronavirus lockdown was eased.

From Monday, shops not considered “essential” by the Government were permitted to re-open with social distancing measures and customers and staff required to wear face coverings and sanitise their hands.

Most traders enjoyed a surge in footfall, although a few experienced less than they’d hoped for, saying customers had probably got used to being stuck at home and needed time to adjust.

A VANDAL who went on a spree across Henley has been branded “pathetic”.

Town councillor Donna Crook was speaking after street furniture and shop windows were all daubed with graffiti.

A wall of the Henley 60+ Social Club, where older residents meet up, was also spray painted.

THE company responsible for an “eyesore” railway bridge in Henley is refusing to pay for it to be refurbished.

Network Rail says it does not have the money for “cosmetic” work like the maintenance of the cast iron bridge in Mill Lane over the Henley branch line.

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has been in talks with the firm since the end of last year. It says the bridge is a priority for its Treasures and Eyesores campaign.

FAMILIES with young children can’t afford to live in Henley because of high house prices, claims a town councillor. Michelle Thomas spoke out after the Henley Standard discovered that the town’s state primary schools recorded an overall fall in the number of new pupils this academic year.

A Freedom of Information request shows that just one of the four primaries had a full intake of reception pupils in September and two took in just half of their allocation.

Valley Road School and Badgemore School in Hop Gardens each had room for 30 new children but accepted 16 and 15 respectively. Sacred Heart School in Greys Hill had 20 new starters out of a possible 30.

Only Trinity School in Vicarage Road was able to take its maximum of 45. Shiplake Primary School had 21 new starters, seven less than it could have taken.

VILLAGERS are fighting plans to remove wild peacocks which have been living in nearby woodland for decades.

Some of the 17 or so birds are to be removed from the land at Beech Lane, Woodcote, by South Oxfordshire District Council after it received four complaints from residents about the noise they make.

But most villagers say they aren’t bothered by their high-pitched mating cries, which mostly happen at sunrise in spring and summer, and they enjoy seeing them wandering around during the day.

HELICOPTERS circled above Wargrave as armed police searched for a man who was on the loose with a weapon.

Officers received reports of a disturbance at a property in Highfield Park shortly after midnight on bank holiday Monday.

Residents first became aware of the helicopters at about 6am and the manhunt continued for the next six hours.

CUSTOMERS aren’t the only ones jumping for joy at the re-opening of pubs. The Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys has built a pocket farm at the bottom of its paddock, which includes chickens, quails and two pygmy goats that love to bounce on a trampoline.

Gary and Donna Clarke, who took over the pub at the beginning of last year, say the animals have proved to be popular with customers.

PLANS for a three-day

festival with a Vikings theme have drawn complaints from neighbours.

The Valhalla event, which is due to take place at Roundhouse Farm in Fawley from Friday to Sunday, July 16 to 18, would include a nightly “feast” in a temporary hall which could seat up to 499 guests who would camp overnight.

Music could be played over a public address system between noon and 11pm.

A YOUNG boy with Down’s syndrome has challenged himself to read 30 books throughout May to raise money for charity.

James Marsh is spending at least an hour a day working through a combination of children’s stories, tutorials and textbooks about animals and wildlife, including some aimed at teenagers and adults.

The eight-year-old, from Caversham, enjoys one hour-long session before going to bed and sometimes fits in an extra 15 minutes’ reading in the mornings before walking to Caversham Primary School, where he is in year 3.

A WOMAN says she feels sympathy for the van driver responsible for the death of her mother in a collision in Henley.

Claire Knight was speaking after Arif Hussain was convicted of causing the death of Mary Holt by driving without due care and attention following a four-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Hussain, 36, of London Road, Camberley, was sentenced to a two-year community order and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £3,500 costs.

Dr Knight, a mother of two who works as a paediatrician, said she hoped the case would be a “sobering reminder” to all drivers.

THE new Mayor of Henley says she wants the town to flourish.

Sarah Miller was sworn in at the town’s annual mayor-making ceremony, which took place at the town hall on Monday.

Cllr Miller said: “It is a huge honour to be elected mayor of the town I grew up in, of the town I love.”

A CHEF and restaurateur has slammed diners who book tables and then don’t turn up.

Antony Worrall Thompson, who runs the Greyhound in Peppard, called “no-show” customers “ignorant” and “mindless”.

He was speaking after 35 people with bookings at his pub on Sunday failed to show up. In addition, he had to turn away 40 to 50 people because he thought he was fully booked.

HAVING covid-19 was worse than cancer, says a patient who took part in a drug trial to find a treatment to prevent coronavirus-related deaths.

Shaun Rowlands, 55, from Rotherfield Greys, caught the virus in April last year and was offered the trial by his doctor at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The father-of-two had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in May 2019 and underwent chemotherapy treatment. This meant his immune system was still compromised when covid hit in March last year.

A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a new hospice to be built in the grounds of the former Sue Ryder home in Nettlebed. The organisers say the charity is about to put the Grade II listed Victorian property on the market for £20 million and a share of this would fund a new hospice with six to 10 beds.

If the charity won’t pay for a new hospice directly, the campaigners say it should donate a plot within its

27-acre grounds for another provider to build one.

Alternatively, they could set up a charitable trust to build a new £12 million hospice elsewhere and Sue Ryder should donate £5 million with the rest of the money coming from grants and fundraising.

A WORLD champion rower has been ordered to have her dog put down after it attacked a six-year-old boy.

Emily Craig admitted to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control at Coppa Club in Sonning on August 4 last year.

The dachshund cross-breed, called Jeffrey, bit the boy’s face. He was taken to hospital to have surgery and he will be scarred for life.

Craig, 28, of Abrahams Road, Henley, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

A BOAT hire firm has launched a new clothing range as it navigates its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hobbs of Henley, which was closed for much of the last year due to the government lockdown restrictions, is selling T-shirts and hooded tops made from recycled cotton.

The unisex garments feature a circular design depicting a boat as well as the word “Henley” and the year 1870, which was when Hobbs of Henley began.

A COUPLE from Henley have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after a building firm went into liquidation.

Jenny and Emma Buckham-Hedges should have received more than £20,000 to fix work which was deemed substandard by an independent adjudicator.

But SCM Construction and Maintenance Ltd, trading as SCM Group, of Ipsden, which carried out the work, was wound up before making any payment.

A NURSE from Henley was badly injured after being hit by an electric bicycle outside her home.

Danielle Chester, 36, was taking her shopping in when she was struck by a man on the e-bike who claimed he had been temporarily blinded by the sun.

Her right knee was fractured and required surgery and she spent six days in hospital. She is now back home but is currently unable to walk.

A DRIVER was threatened with a £100 parking fine after he drove through the Townlands Memorial Hospital car park in Henley twice without stopping.

Cyril Crouch, 87, briefly passed the hospital off York Road after he and his wife Mavis, 93, had attended two doctors’ appointments at the Hart Surgery next door.

JAMES CORDEN is being asked to return a prehistoric monument in the grounds of his new home near Henley to its native Jersey.

The actor, comedian and US chat show host bought Templecombe House with his wife Julia for £8.5 million in December.

The purchase included a Grade II listed Neolithic stone circle, known as the Mont de la Ville dolmen, or Druids’ Temple, which was unearthed at St Helier on Jersey during the late 18th century.

The stones were later shipped by barge to the Park Place estate, off Wargrave Road.