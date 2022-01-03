Ten years ago...

A MAN has told how he rescued his baby from his car seconds before it exploded into flames. Franz Matschy, 71, burned two fingers as he struggled to free 13-month-old William from his baby chair on the back seat. The toddler inhaled some smoke but was not hurt in the incident, which happened on Christmas Eve. Mr Matschy, a car mechanic, of Mount View, Henley, said: “I feel so lucky and still cannot believe we got away with it.”

A family had a lucky escape when their double garage and a car were crushed by a falling tree during storms. Robert and Carol Moat arrived home from work to find the 200ft lime tree behind their property in Church Close, Rotherfield Greys, had missed their house by just 3ft. Strong winds brought the tree down at around 11am on Tuesday.

Two multi-sport events using roads in and around Henley will take place on the same day this summer. The first Maxifuel Marlow half-iron distance triathlon and the third Henley triathlon will be held on June 24.