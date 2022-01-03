Twenty five years ago...

A HENLEY mother watched her home being destroyed for the second time in six years after it caught fire on Monday evening. Fiona Haxton and her teenage son, Russell, returned late in the evening to see flames coming out of the windows of their semi-detached council house in Crisp Road. It was just before Christmas 1991 when Mrs Haxton’s former home in Wilson Avenue was gutted by fire.

Residents are being urged to declare war against the noise from increasing numbers of low-flying aircraft above Henley. They have been told an action group must be formed to stop a fifth Heathrow terminal from worsening the town’s jet problems. Mayor Terry Buckett is leading the call after claiming a dramatic rise in complaints about aircraft noise.

Henley traders are hoping that 1997 will be a truly prosperous new year. Business suffered a slow start to 1996 as shoppers kept their purses firmly closed. Empty shop units gave the town centre a forlorn look and retailers generally endured a hard few months.