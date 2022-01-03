Fifty years ago...

THE award of the British Empire Medal was announced in the new year’s honours list on Saturday to Arthur Pinchin, 67, of Mill Road, Nettlebed, who has been employed at Huntercombe Borstal for nearly 18 years, first as a plant attendant and for about 17 years as a driver. He was a fitter for the RAF during the war and before that he played for Henley Town FC when the club was experiencing one of its most successful spells.

At about midnight on New Year’s Eve thieves broke a first-floor window at the rear of the Midas shoe shop in Duke Street, Henley, and got away with a haul of boots and shoes worth about £1,000. Police believe the footwear may be offered for sale in the area.

George Lovegrove was 76 on Tuesday and celebrated his birthday in style along with other residents of the Henley almshouses at a party given by Mrs Winifred Sim at the Red Cross Inn, New Street. This is the fifth year running that Mrs Sim has given the party.