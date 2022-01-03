Let’s support each other in next year

CHRISTMAS is celebrated in a land of deep shadow but in this darkness the light of Christ shines all the greater.

However, before we can enjoy the warm summer evenings and long days, there are the months of January and February to endure, when winter does not want to let go.

Perhaps a better response is to embrace this wonderful winter season and snuggle up before a warm fire with a good book.

We begin a New Year, 2022, which is always a moment to look forward with hope.

Thanks to the vaccines, the booster and the hard work undertaken at our local doctors’ surgeries, we are in a much better place than we were this time, last year. We can be very hopeful.

However, we also know that there will be challenges ahead and that the virus does not want to let go.

Nonetheless, I believe that we can face these challenges and overcome them. I trust the people of this town and this country to do the best they can for each other. We respond with charity and concern for those in need. We are far more responsible than those in authority, who underestimate our hope and our resilience.

I think of a newly married couple who make a leap of faith as they say: “From this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish till death do us part.”

They cannot know what challenges they will face but they have faith, hope and trust in each other and become closer each day by doing so. They become one, not two, by this commitment to each other.

I wonder if we might be able to make the same leap of faith, hope and trust on January 1.

That we would say to the people of this town: “From this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish till death do us part”.

That we can make a commitment, a covenant to support each other in the year to come and become one by doing so. I certainly would bless this union.

I have faith, hope and trust that the blessing of God will be upon all our efforts to support each other in the year to come.

I wish you a very happy New Year.