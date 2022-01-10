Ten years ago...

ANOTHER pub in the Henley area has closed, the third in the space of just eight weeks. The Lamb at Satwell has shut after owners Chris Smith and Nick Goss put the business into administration. It follows the Cherry Tree at Stoke Row and the Dog and Duck at Highmoor, which closed suddenly last month. Mr Smith, who fronted the launch of the Standard’s Drink Local campaign last June, said he felt “ashamed” to be closing the Lamb, cutting the jobs of six full-time and four part-time staff.

A driver suffered a broken arm in a bizarre accident at the same spot where two men were killed in a crash four months ago. The man’s VW Passat car left the A4130 road between Henley and Nettlebed and hit a tree in the early hours of Tuesday. The collision caused the beech tree to crash across the road but the driver got out of his wrecked vehicle uninjured.

Celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson says he doesn’t know why he went shoplifting at Tesco in Henley. The 60-year-old has started psychiatric treatment after being caught last Friday and given a police caution. “I just don’t know what was going on in my head,” he said. “It really doesn’t make any sense.”