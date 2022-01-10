Twenty five years ago...

THE parents of Costa del Sol murder victim Susie Kendrick are offering a cash reward for information leading to her killer. They hope this could trigger new leads in the long-running investigation into her death. Mary Kendrick returned to Spain before Christmas to appear on television and issue another appeal for help. She is convinced detectives in Estepona are still doing everything possible to find Susie’s killer.

News of a 1.5 million Sports Council and National Lottery grant means Henley’s Leander Club can go ahead with plans to develop a state-of-the-art rowing and training facility for the next century. Leander’s Olympic gold medallists, Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent, joined club secretary John Beveridge to receive a cheque on Wednesday.

Fire destroyed an 800-year-old historic barn in the High Street, Hurley, during the early hours of Wednesday. Crews from three fire stations took 10 hours to extinguish the blaze and make the site safe. Homes and local shops were left to combat the cold without electricity after the sub-station was damaged in the blaze.