Fifty years ago...

AT least 1,750 new office jobs will have to be created to provide for the people coming to live in the Henley area between now and 1981 and 350,000 sq ft of new office space will be necessary. The forecasts were made by local architect Maurice Dav at a public inquiry at the town hall on Wednesday. He was representing Riverside Properties, which wants to change the use of the ground and upper floors of No 7 Fair Mile to office use.

Five thousand empty and extremely smelly plastic milk bottles were dumped at the Bracknell headquarters of Clifford Dairies on Saturday in a demonstration involving more than 100 Henley residents. The protest was organised by the action group formed last year to fight one-trip plastic bottles.

Concern over escalating costs of the proposed main drainage scheme for Sonning Eye was expressed by members of Henley Rural District Council on Wednesday when it was reported that the scheme would now cost £55,000 compared with the September 1969 figure of £24,000.