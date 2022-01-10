A hundred years ago...

THE town hall was the scene of unwonted gaiety on Wednesday, the occasion being the entertainment of some 150 children of the unemployed. It will not be amiss to describe how the treat came about. Some weeks ago, noticing the amount of unemployment there was in the town, Supt Wastie thought of the children and considered it would be a good idea to do something for their benefit.

On Friday afternoon a shocking and ghastly incident occurred at Golder Manor Farm, near Watlington, when 16-year-old Walter Ronald Davis, died after falling head first into the drum of a threshing machine.

The rainfall in Henley for 1921 was remarkably low, as measured by Mr G Potter at the Henley Waterworks. For the past quarter, just 4.59in fell and there were 55 rainless days. During the whole year, Mr Potter measured a total rainfall of 14.13in with 256 days without any rain. During the 10 years ending 1920, the average annual rainfall was 28.91in.