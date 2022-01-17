Comical condition

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
SO did the director-general of the BBC cause the coronavirus pandemic?
You might have thought so if you were listening to comedian Ellie Taylor introducing a new series of her Radio 4 show Safe Space.
She thanked the D-G Tim Davie, who lives in Peppard, for providing the perfect environment.
She joked: “When the BBC asked if I wanted to do a second series of my radio show I said, ‘On one condition — I want to perform it in an empty radio theatre in London and have the crackly sounds of an audience laughing over Zoom with a half-second delay’. And, you know what? They delivered.
“I would like to thank the director-general for personally making it happen by biting that bat.”
The concept of the show is that “Safe Space” is a place where anyone can offload their controversial opinions without fear of judgement.
