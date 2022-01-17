Ten years ago...

A TOWN councillor has launched a one-woman campaign to ban heavy goods vehicles travelling through Henley. Councillor Laila Meachin has already met with opposition from highways officials and the police after complaining that the town is used as a cut-through by lorry drivers. She wants a traffic regulation order that would prevent vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes entering Henley unless they are making specific deliveries.

Paul Daniels has told how he feared his career was over after trapping his left hand in a circular saw. The TV magician was doing some woodwork in the garden shed at his Wargrave home when the accident happened on New Year’s Day. Daniels, 73, said: “My head was full of pain and the possible end of the magic.”

A new avenue of trees is among ideas for Henley to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee. The trees would be planted along the Reading Road between the Harpsden turn-off and the Tesco roundabout on the entry to the town from the south.