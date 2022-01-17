Twenty five years ago...

A POLICEMAN who was held hostage by a man wielding a knife has been commended for his bravery. Sgt Michael Mayne was praised for his “prompt, decisive and courageous action” which ended a dangerous hostage situation. The incident took place at Henley police station on Christmas Eve in 1995, when a man walked up to the front desk and asked to speak to a senior officer. He was then taken to an interview room where he pulled out an 8in kitchen knife.

Supporters of Henley’s Kenton Theatre are furious they have been made to fight all the way for vital community cash. They claim they have become the town’s poor relation while the profit-making cinema gets a six-figure windfall. The theatre’s struggle for money came to a head when town councillors again baulked at a request for a £20,000 grant.

Alfie Hay, headteacher of Trinity School in Henley, says he is shocked and saddened after thieves broke into the school for the second time in six weeks. Two computers, a printer and a CD Rom worth a total of £3,300 were taken from a classroom on Thursday evening.